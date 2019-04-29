Hidden Henley

THIS apple sculpture was donated to Henley by the people of Leichlingen in Germany in 2012 to celebrate the twinning of the two towns.

It sits on a brick plinth in the small public garden off Gravel Hill where it meets the top of West Street.

The 175lb sculpture has a colourful design depicting images of both towns from the past and present to emphasise the importance of the link.

It had to be removed only six months after being installed because it had been damaged. Apparently, people climbed on the apple and broke the stem,

It was repaired and replaced two years later and, I’m glad to say, has remained untouched ever since.