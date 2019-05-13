Hidden Henley

THE area of the Thames near Marsh Lock used to be known as Beggars Hole.

Looking upstream, the view is picturesque and inspired the writer Joseph Ashby-Sterry, also known as The Lazy Minstrel, to write his poem Bolney Ferry in 1886.

Because the Henneton Backwater emerges into the river near here, it appears as an island but is actually a peninsular.

If you take the footpath from Willow Lane in Wargrave towards this point you are met with the scene in my picture, which was taken just before the leaves were fully out.

It comes as a shock to see the boat upside down, which is next to a cabin cruiser called Cormorant VII that appears to have been abandoned too.

It’s a shame to add to the problems of this rather out-of-the-way footpath with the river eroding it and fallen trees frequently blocking the way, but clearly it’s known about because a warning buoy is in place.