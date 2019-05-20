Hidden Henley

IN the early days of this feature years ago, I invited readers to look down from the pavement at New Dominion House in Gravel Hill to see a curious car turntable.

This prompted feedback from readers, with some remembering when this was the driving test centre and some had experience of pushing a vehicle around to face the way that it came in.

This building and the car parking area have long since become private.

Such turntables are rare, although this newspaper reported earlier this year that the new flats being built on the site of the former Thames Bridge House near the royal regatta headquarters will have one so that the residents with cars can pull out forwards into the traffic.

My picture shows another one in Hurley.