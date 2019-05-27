Standard named best weekly paper of year
THE Henley Standard has been named weekly ... [more]
Monday, 27 May 2019
RARELY is Marlow featured here so, for a change, here’s something from our neighbouring town.
It is plaque commemorating the building in West Street where the poet and dramatist T S Eliot lived.
The building is now a discreet restaurant called the Vanilla Pod.
Born in America in 1888, Eliot was educated at both Harvard and Oxford.
After settling in this country, he worked as a schoolmaster while writing plays and poetry. He was known for his uncompromising language and for his daring and innovative poetry.
Eliot is said to have told his mother: “We have finally come out of London to a charming little town on the Thames to a street where Shelley used to live”.
27 May 2019
More News:
London to New York air race winner reunited with his RAF Harrier jump jet 50 years later
A FORMER Royal Air Force test pilot who won a ... [more]
Councillor frustrated by broadband delivery delay
COUNCILLORS are to press broadband provider ... [more]
POLL: Have your say