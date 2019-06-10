Monday, 10 June 2019

Hidden Henley

THE owner of this pretty cottage in Turville has made a curious window display that I hadn’t noticed until now.

The window looks out on to School Lane, which is a very narrow road close to the church where Goodnight Mister Tom, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, several Midsomer Murders and other fictional tales were set.

But the poem affixed to the glass for passers-by to read seems to be a protest. It’s aimed at modern drivers and particularly heavy goods vehicles using the lane. It includes the following lines:

“The travellers of Yore would pass this way
on horseback, coach, in brougham or dray.
In peace I'd smile at them with love,
my Tudor roof quite firmly fixed above.
Now twenty score of all 4 seasons on
ye see the way that modern transports gone.”

“Have pity ye who would invade
this peaceful narrow lane not made
for all this anachronistic building trade.
Go home and alter this most painful cycle
and perhaps you could bring your bricks on a bicycle.”

