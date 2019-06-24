Monday, 24 June 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Hidden Henley

Hidden Henley

MANY years ago I shared a picture of this attractive folly on the corner of Queen Street, Henley, and was invited to climb it by the building’s owner.

It was probably built in 1897 along with the Imperial Hotel next door and the line of shops on either side. The architect used dragon finials to decorate the roofs in the block.

The buildings were all half-timbered and were positioned to be straight ahead as visitors alighted from what was then the steam railway.

For many years it was the home of Gothard the publishers and more recently has been used by several businesses.

I wish I knew the reason for the octagonal top.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33