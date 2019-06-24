Hidden Henley

MANY years ago I shared a picture of this attractive folly on the corner of Queen Street, Henley, and was invited to climb it by the building’s owner.

It was probably built in 1897 along with the Imperial Hotel next door and the line of shops on either side. The architect used dragon finials to decorate the roofs in the block.

The buildings were all half-timbered and were positioned to be straight ahead as visitors alighted from what was then the steam railway.

For many years it was the home of Gothard the publishers and more recently has been used by several businesses.

I wish I knew the reason for the octagonal top.