Monday, 01 July 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Hidden Henley

Hidden Henley

THIS old plaque is almost opposite the finishing line of Henley Royal Regatta, which takes place next week.

Towards the end of the former boat-building houses (which are now all prime residences) and next to the boathouse doors is a flood mark plate that’s hard to see.

The very sharp-eyed may be able to spot it from the opposite bank or when on a boat but will be surprised at how high up it is.

The floods reached this point in November 1894.

Despite the torrential rain over the past two weeks, it seems highly unlikely that there will be any such problems for this year’s event.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33