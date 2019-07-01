Hidden Henley

THIS old plaque is almost opposite the finishing line of Henley Royal Regatta, which takes place next week.

Towards the end of the former boat-building houses (which are now all prime residences) and next to the boathouse doors is a flood mark plate that’s hard to see.

The very sharp-eyed may be able to spot it from the opposite bank or when on a boat but will be surprised at how high up it is.

The floods reached this point in November 1894.

Despite the torrential rain over the past two weeks, it seems highly unlikely that there will be any such problems for this year’s event.