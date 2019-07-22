Hidden Henley

AFTER my mention of floods here a few weeks ago, here’s something peculiar on the same subject.

With most of the land on each side of the Thames in this area is categorized as flood plain, it’s wise to be prepared for the worst.

Looking at the flood plates around Henley, it seems that an exceptionally high flood can occur every 20 years or so and the last time it happened was during the winter of 2000/2001. About a third of Mill Lane was under water and people were photographed in waders carefully making their way from their homes to dryer land.

My picture taken in the road shows hooks fixed to fencing posts in order to hold a rope for people to hang on to during a bad flood. These riparian homeowners clearly believe in the motto “be prepared”.