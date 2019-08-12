Hidden Henley

HIGH scores were recorded when 112 members ... [more]
Monday, 12 August 2019
HERE is another river scene which is so well hidden that very few people will have noticed it.
Look across the Thames as you walk through Hartslock Wood on the footpath between Whitchurch and Gatehampton and, when you come across a gap in the trees, you may see one of several small islands in the direction of Beale Park.
One in particular has some curious structural remains that have almost fallen into the water.
Some say these are Second World War defence emplacements,
However, nearby was Hart’s lock, owned by the Hart family who gave the area its name, and some say that it dated back to the 1500s but fell into disrepair in the early 19th century, so maybe these remains are all that’s left.
12 August 2019
More News:
Kitchen designer nominated for national trade award
A KITCHEN designer has been nominated for a ... [more]
Charity runner dressed as bee wins award for contribution at 10km race
A WOMAN completed the Watlington 10km ... [more]
Women in 35km Italian challenge for cancer charities
A WOMAN from Wargrave held an art night to raise ... [more]
POLL: Have your say