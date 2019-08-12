Hidden Henley

Monday, 12 August 2019

HERE is another river scene which is so well hidden that very few people will have noticed it.

Look across the Thames as you walk through Hartslock Wood on the footpath between Whitchurch and Gatehampton and, when you come across a gap in the trees, you may see one of several small islands in the direction of Beale Park.

One in particular has some curious structural remains that have almost fallen into the water.

Some say these are Second World War defence emplacements,

However, nearby was Hart’s lock, owned by the Hart family who gave the area its name, and some say that it dated back to the 1500s but fell into disrepair in the early 19th century, so maybe these remains are all that’s left.

