Monday, 21 October 2019

Hidden Henley

SET in small woods on the Henley side of the Fawley Court estate are folly buildings. These are all but secrets to be partially seen from a distance when the trees have lost their leaves.

The site has a history that dates back to just after the Norman Conquest but the fine building that we can glimpse from the opposite side of the river is reputed to have been designed by Sir Christopher Wren in 1683 with gardens to the plans of Lancelot “Capability” Brown.

A notable and slightly later embellishment is another curious folly — the eye-catching structure on what has become known as Temple Island.

