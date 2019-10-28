Monday, 28 October 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Hidden Henley

Hidden Henley

IN the churchyard at Fawley there are two eye-catching mausoleums.

The one for the Freeman family consists of a large octagonal base, under which is the burial chamber with a dome on top.

It was built in 1750 for John Freeman and probably based on an even older Italian design.

For visitors of a curious nature, you can see the tombs by glancing through the locked railings at the entrance but the view is hampered by the lack of light.

However, the inscriptions can clearly be seen with the help of a modern digital camera as my picture shows.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33