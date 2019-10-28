Hidden Henley

IN the churchyard at Fawley there are two eye-catching mausoleums.

The one for the Freeman family consists of a large octagonal base, under which is the burial chamber with a dome on top.

It was built in 1750 for John Freeman and probably based on an even older Italian design.

For visitors of a curious nature, you can see the tombs by glancing through the locked railings at the entrance but the view is hampered by the lack of light.

However, the inscriptions can clearly be seen with the help of a modern digital camera as my picture shows.