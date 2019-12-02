Hidden Henley

IT has been pointed out to me that there must be some stories about these two cottages in New Street, Henley, which date back to 1599.

Although not the oldest buildings in Henley, it’s strange to think that they were around when Elizabeth I was on the throne, life expectancy was in the early forties and education was mostly limited to males.

In fact, it’s thought that only one in five men could even sign their name back then.

The cottages would also have been in existence before the civil war in 1642 when nearby Phyllis Court Club (then known as Fillets Court) was occupied by Royalist troops and the country was divided, just as it is today over Brexit but without the fighting.