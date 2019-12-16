Monday, 16 December 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Hidden Henley

Hidden Henley

THE Greencroft allotments in Henley were once the site of a proposed new railway station.

This seemingly curious scheme was one of two plans drawn up in 1897 to link Wycombe and Marlow with Henley and thence onwards to London Paddington.

Both schemes would take the railway line over the River Thames using one of the eyots upstream from Henley Bridge with a new embankment near the royal regatta course.

One plan had a new station at the Greencroft site and also involved constructing a tunnel under the road at White Hill while the other propsed a new station at Thamesfield. Both plans were eventually dropped.

In his book Regatta and Reach, the late Michael Jones says the regatta chairman wrote to the newspapers which had opposed the schemes thanking them for their help.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33