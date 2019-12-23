Monday, 23 December 2019

Hidden Henley

THIS is one of Henley’s many interesting buildings.

Located in Market Place near the town hall, it was formerly the Henley Print Centre and is now partly occupied by a financial advice company.

On the first floor are elaborate stained glass decorative windows, together with embellishments above the door, the front window and the two upper levels.

The entrance on the right has limited headroom so I wonder what its original purpose was?

The roof has a peculiar row of different ridge tiles because this was once the Charles Clements builders’ yard and the tiles were examples of his stock.

It is astonishing to think that, in a time before mechanisation, he had his men dismantle the old town hall piece by piece and then rebuild it at Crazies Hill.

