Hidden Henley

THE Bull in Bell Street pub has been a Henley hostelry since 1564.

Before that it is supposed to have been a monks’ hospice and it is said to be still haunted with sightings of a young woman’s apparition and the smell of snuffed candles.

The walls are said to be 3ft thick in some places and parts of the building’s original timber frame with infills of plaster are still visible.

Even more remarkable is that beneath the pub is a secret tunnel from the cellar towards St Mary’s Church, although it is now blocked.