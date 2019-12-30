Monday, 30 December 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Hidden Henley

Hidden Henley

THE Bull in Bell Street pub has been a Henley hostelry since 1564.

Before that it is supposed to have been a monks’ hospice and it is said to be still haunted with sightings of a young woman’s apparition and the smell of snuffed candles.

The walls are said to be 3ft thick in some places and parts of the building’s original timber frame with infills of plaster are still visible.

Even more remarkable is that beneath the pub is a secret tunnel from the cellar towards St Mary’s Church, although it is now blocked.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33