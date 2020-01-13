Hidden Henley

THE late-night shopping festival in Goring has ... [more]
THIS week’s subject is difficult to see because it’s private property and attached to a house as well as being alongside a busy road.
It is the well in Highmoor, alongside the church which is currently fenced off and being converted into a house.
Unlike the ornate Maharajah’s Well in nearby Stoke Row, it is enclosed in a characterful brick and tile hexagonal building.
According to Murray’s Handbook for Travellers 1894, it was dug in 1865 to a depth of 284ft and paid for by the Rev H G Munro.
Originally, there was a drinking fountain on one side and a letterbox on the other and evidently a bronze inside with the inscription “To the glory of God... this well was dedicated for the use of this parish A D MDCCCLXV”.
