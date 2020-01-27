Monday, 27 January 2020

Hidden Henley

Hidden Henley

THE floods at the very end of last year brought the River Thames up over the banks and across the gardens of many riparian properties in this area.

Some roads close to the river were covered with flood water, including Mill Lane in Henley.

However, I don’t think this sign was washed down since it is made of metal and heavy.

It has been positioned at the side of the pavement almost opposite the timber yard in Mill Lane, not far from the junction with the Reading Road. Is someone having a joke or was the sign removed intentionally as some sort of protest?

