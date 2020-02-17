Monday, 17 February 2020

Hidden Henley

AS you ascend Gravel Hill in Henley, there is a wide range of buildings, especially on the left, each with its own history.

Just past the college annexe is the slightly protruding cottage which was once the Basketmakers Arms pub, and then this stylish white house with a veranda and two decorated architectural additions above the windows, as can be seen in my picture.

One displays the date of 1890 and the other “HCIA”, but what does this mean? “H” may well be for “Henley” so then what of “CIA”?

I’m unable to find any reference to this in books or online and wonder if any reader knows.

