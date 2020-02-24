Hidden Henley

AS our communication habits change so we are left with redundant telephone boxes.

But many are of them are being put to good use, such as this one outside the general store and post office in Ipsden which has been thoughtfully transformed into an information centre.

Inside are useful leaflets and brochures about local places of interest, forthcoming events and maps for walkers.

There is also the story of this particular red kiosk, which probably dates from 1936 when this type of K6 was commissioned to commemorate the silver jubilee of George V.

A total of 60,000 K6 kiosks were installed during their heyday. They were set on concrete bases with the main part made of cast iron sections bolted together along with a teak door. Each one weighed nearly 700 kilos.