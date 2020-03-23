MANY thanks to reader Bob Thomas, who emailed to ask about the stone next to the river in Thames Side, Henley, which has the inscription “J A & S 1924”.

He wondered whether it is a memorial of some sort.

There may originally been more text but time and the weather have eroded parts of it.

I have featured the stone in Hidden Henley twice before in 2008 and 2016 but have never discovered what or who it refers to.

If anyone can help, please let me know if only to help inquisitive Bob.