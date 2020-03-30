Monday, 30 March 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Hidden Henley

Hidden Henley

I HAVE received a number of helpful responses to my item last week about the marker next to the river in Thames Side, Henley, and will update you next week.

Alongside the post the area now looks rather pretty, as shown in the picture above left.

The other image shows what it looked like previously with a metal sign dating back to the middle of the last century at least.

I wonder where the sign is now...

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33