Hidden Henley

Share to be fair, says village shopkeeper
THE owner of a Goring convenience shop is trying ... [more]
Monday, 30 March 2020
I HAVE received a number of helpful responses to my item last week about the marker next to the river in Thames Side, Henley, and will update you next week.
Alongside the post the area now looks rather pretty, as shown in the picture above left.
The other image shows what it looked like previously with a metal sign dating back to the middle of the last century at least.
I wonder where the sign is now...
30 March 2020
More News:
Share to be fair, says village shopkeeper
THE owner of a Goring convenience shop is trying ... [more]
Emergency plan finished (but no mention of virus)
SONNING Common has adopted a community emergency ... [more]
Emergency plan finished - but no mention of virus
SONNING Common has adopted a community emergency ... [more]
POLL: Have your say