Hidden Henley

WITH the coronavirus restrictions in place, many readers will be making their one daily walk outside over the Easter weekend.

To minimise the risk of being with others there are some fine places to go, in this instance the woods just outside Henley.

Near the area known as Catslip towards Crocker End is a narrow road through the woods named Old Camp Road.

While on the footpaths round here, keep an eye out for the remains of the footings of the Second World War camps (hence the road name). These are eroding with every passing year so are increasingly difficult to spot.

Delving further into the beech woods, you may even see some of the curiosities that I have featured here before, like the tree carvings where Polish soldiers were stationed with the date and nationality.