Hidden Henley

THIS plaque in memory of a dog named Minty can be found set in the grass on the public footpath that leads to Remenham woods.

The wording reads: “To all who may pass this way. Please let this tribute stand to the memory of Minty; a little dog with a big heart. He roamed these fields and woods in happy freedom waiting always at this place for his mistress. He gave with all the love and affection he had to offer eight years of absolute happiness to two elderly humans. Thank you, Minty, wherever you are.”