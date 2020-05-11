Hidden Henley

WITH so much less traffic due to the coronavirus lockdown, Fair Mile is an even more picturesque entry to Henley.

Being so wide, it is a popular place for people to take their daily exercise while leaving plenty of room for social distancing.

The lines of turkey oaks are now well-established. The commemorative plate in my picture records when Princess Margaret planted the first tree on October 16, 1953 to mark the coronation of her sister, Elizabeth II on June 2.