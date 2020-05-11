Hidden Henley

Monday, 11 May 2020

WITH so much less traffic due to the coronavirus lockdown, Fair Mile is an even more picturesque entry to Henley.

Being so wide, it is a popular place for people to take their daily exercise while leaving plenty of room for social distancing.

The lines of turkey oaks are now well-established. The commemorative plate in my picture records when Princess Margaret planted the first tree on October 16, 1953 to mark the coronation of her sister, Elizabeth II on June 2.

