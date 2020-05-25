Hidden Henley

£3.7m fund to mitigate ugly rail gantries
CAMPAIGNERS in the Goring area hope to claim a ... [more]
Monday, 25 May 2020
NORMALLY hidden from view but now more easily visible with the reduced traffic and general activity, this sign is a curious sight.
It is just the other side of the crash barrier that is near the junction of Wargrave Road and Remenham Hill.
It says, “Public footpath in times of flood only” yet it points to what might be called nowhere — an overgrown and steep hill which is completely impassable.
25 May 2020
More News:
Restaurant may temporarily be closed but its takeaway delivers in every sense
ITS doors may be shut to diners for the time ... [more]
POLL: Have your say