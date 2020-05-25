Monday, 25 May 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Hidden Henley

Hidden Henley

NORMALLY hidden from view but now more easily visible with the reduced traffic and general activity, this sign is a curious sight.

It is just the other side of the crash barrier that is near the junction of Wargrave Road and Remenham Hill.

It says, “Public footpath in times of flood only” yet it points to what might be called nowhere — an overgrown and steep hill which is completely impassable.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33