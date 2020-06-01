Monday, 01 June 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Hidden Henley

Hidden Henley

THIS very well hidden marker stone is at the foot of an old tree in the private grounds of a house adjoining Remenham Wood and some distance from the public footpath.

My photograph was taken from the path so is not up to the usual quality.

The grounds that you walk across have several sand bunkers that appear to have not been used for a while so this may have been the owner’s private golf course in the past.

The stone has the letters “H. V.” at the top and it’s difficult to see from afar if there are any other markings. Does any reader know the meaning?

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33