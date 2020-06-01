Hidden Henley

THIS very well hidden marker stone is at the foot of an old tree in the private grounds of a house adjoining Remenham Wood and some distance from the public footpath.

My photograph was taken from the path so is not up to the usual quality.

The grounds that you walk across have several sand bunkers that appear to have not been used for a while so this may have been the owner’s private golf course in the past.

The stone has the letters “H. V.” at the top and it’s difficult to see from afar if there are any other markings. Does any reader know the meaning?