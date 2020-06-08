Hidden Henley

A FAVOURITE spot with Henley people seeking some exercise is Lambridge Wood.

This is the area bordered by Badgemore Park Golf Club, Broadplat and the Fair Mile.

In the vicinity, marked on some maps as “Faeries Hole”, is this tree, which perhaps some walkers will have noticed.

The words can just about be made out to read: “No footpath. Young trees”.

The beech tree has grown over most of the sign, which is about 5m off the ground.