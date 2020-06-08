Hidden Henley

Neighbours on song for 10th and final carers tribute
RESIDENTS of Sonning Common sang and played ... [more]
Monday, 08 June 2020
A FAVOURITE spot with Henley people seeking some exercise is Lambridge Wood.
This is the area bordered by Badgemore Park Golf Club, Broadplat and the Fair Mile.
In the vicinity, marked on some maps as “Faeries Hole”, is this tree, which perhaps some walkers will have noticed.
The words can just about be made out to read: “No footpath. Young trees”.
The beech tree has grown over most of the sign, which is about 5m off the ground.
08 June 2020
More News:
Neighbours on song for 10th and final carers tribute
RESIDENTS of Sonning Common sang and played ... [more]
Youthful squad prepare to test skills in higher league
WARGRAVE is set to play Home Counties Premier ... [more]
Police refuse to evict travellers from village recreation ground
POLICE have been criticised for refusing to evict ... [more]
POLL: Have your say