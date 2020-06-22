Hidden Henley

IN the woods between Peppard and Sonning Common and not signposted is Sedgehill Spring.

This ornamental well, or surround, was built around 1841 for the Knollys family, who owned the Blounts Court Estate.

It was restored in the Sixties but is now beginning to fall into disrepair again.

The inscription from the book of John is still just legible.

It reads: “Whosoever drinketh of this water shall thirst again but whosoever drinketh of the water that I shall give him shall never thirst.”

The plaque above depicts an elephant and rays of sunlight.