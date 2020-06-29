Hidden Henley

Monday, 29 June 2020

I’VE been reading Gone Rambling by local author Cecil Roberts, published in 1935, and it seems that this old brick and flint wall on Fair Mile in Henley was built for the squire of Fawley in 1804 and originally bordered a deer park.

There was an opening in the wall with a brick path leading up to Fawley, which the squire closed but was forced to re-open after locals took legal action.

Roberts also refers to what he calls a tablet inserted into the wall to mark and date of its construction. I’ve walked the length of what remains of the wall today and failed to spot this, although some of it is now within private property. Does any reader know if this has survived and where it’s located?

