Hidden Henley

TWO lines of trees on each side of Fair Mile in Henley mean this stone is fairly well hidden at this time of the year.

Further investigation reveals that the lettering has been removed. It is thought that the road may have been built on or near a Roman road and the Romans used to place marker stones to give distance and destination information.

According to the Milestone Society, there are still 117 Roman milestones still in the UK.

I have been unable to find out the age of this stone but it’s likely that the defacing was deliberate since when a German invasion seemed likely during the Second World War many way-markers suffered the same fate in a bid to confuse any invaders.