Monday, 20 July 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Hidden Henley

Hidden Henley

HOW many housing estates are there with an information board giving an explanation of its name? Well, we have Gainsborough in Henley, in which can be found the old tree in my picture.

Humphrey Gainsborough had built in 1775 a working model of a commercially viable and efficient steam engine and applied for a patent but was declined. James Watt, with whom we often associate the invention, had taken it over and patented it as if it was his own within just three weeks of Gainsborough’s death.

The information board explains that this mystery could partly be down to Gainsborough’s philosophy of sharing his knowledge for the betterment of all, although it could have been worth a fortune to him and his descendants.

Anyone walking at the entrance of the estate can also read that although his brother, the painter Thomas Gainsborough, was the better known of the two, this minister, engineer and inventor was a man of many talents of whom our town should be justly proud.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33