Monday, 03 August 2020

Hidden Henley

HIDDEN in the old and tall brick and flint wall near Blount’s Court in Sonning Common is a marker stone.

It can be found bordering the Johnson Matthey technology centre car park and has the residue of what appears to be three blobs of adhesive probably used previously to hold a notice in place.

The wording is a real puzzle because only two letters are clear — it seems to start with a “T” and end with an “R”.

But what did it say? It may have recorded the name and date of when the wall was built and the occupant of Blount’s Court at the time but I can’t find any record of this. Can anyone help please?

