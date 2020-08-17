Monday, 17 August 2020

Hidden Henley

THERE is a fine old brick and flint bridge as you approach Hambleden under which a silvery streak of spring water known as the Brook is running once again.

On one side is a track used by agricultural vehicles that must have once been a path for village children making their way to the then local school.

The school was built by the W H Smith family to mark Queen Victoria’s diamond jubilee but it is now privately occupied. Close inspection of the upper brickwork of the bridge reveals this circular marker.

It has the letters “E A B M” cast into it but I don’t know what they refer to. Can anyone help please?

