Monday, 24 August 2020

Hidden Henley

THE River Loddon passes through some outstanding countryside as it flows from its source to join the River Thames just downstream from Shiplake lock close to Wargrave station.

On the way there are remains of many mill ponds from when the power of the river current was used in the making of silk, paper and flour.

A few metres from where the rivers meet is this traditional wet boathouse built just 10 years ago.

The owners or builders must have been proud of their achievement as they recorded it by carving in the wood booth their names, Jonathan, Hilary, Tobin, Joshua and Marcus Chew, and the date of June 2010.

