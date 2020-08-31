Hidden Henley

AT least one riparian landowner in Willow Lane, Wargrave, has a sense of humour, or at least I think so.

Surely there can be no other explanation for this pedestrian crossing indicator and push-button attached to a fence.

It is located on private property visible from the road so I couldn’t investigate further.

But I did spot a cable emerging from the base and then disappearing in the undergrowth so perhaps the device works and I’ve been taken for a fool.

Does any reader know?