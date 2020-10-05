Hidden Henley

WALKERS taking the footpath upstream from Sonning in the area known as the Dreadnought Reach may be able to spot these marker posts, which have almost disappeared among the willow trees.

The black and white posts are topped with red warning triangles and are there are for good reason.

There should be two sets of them at a defined distance apart to enable motor boaters to check that they are not exceeding the speed limit of 8km per hour, the equivalent of walking quickly.

Should it take more than a minute to cruise between the two sets of posts then the skipper is abiding by the law. If it takes less than a minute then the vessel is travelling over the speed limit.

Unfortunately, this pair seems to be the only one left of the original four, so are no longer any use.