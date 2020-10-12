Hidden Henley

THERE are many outstanding properties in this area, among them the Lodge in Remenham Lane.

The slightly elevated property can be seen from many points along the river from the water or the towpaths on either side.

However, it’s not until you walk along the narrow road itself and look up at the brick and flint wall in front of the whote house that an interesting feature can be seen.

Positioned along the front and at the entrance gates are these stone pineapples.

Some reports say that this type of oudoor ornament became fashionable when Charles II had a portrait with his gardener John Rose presenting him with a real pineapple in 1675.

Alternatively, the fruit was once a rare delicacy as a dessert, a pointer to the wealth of the host.