Hidden Henley

Woman surprised by singing family on 100th birthday
A WOMAN celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday ... [more]
Monday, 19 October 2020
A LARGE plaque has been installed on a new plinth outside the memorial hall in Highmoor to honour the villagers lost in the two world wars.
The text reads: “To the glorious memory of the men of this parish who laid down their lives in the Great War 1914-1919.”
It then lists the 15 who died.
This is followed by the dates of the Second World War (1939-1945) and another seven names.
The memorial says that it was erected by parishioners.
19 October 2020
More News:
Woman surprised by singing family on 100th birthday
A WOMAN celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday ... [more]
POLL: Have your say