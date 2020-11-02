Monday, 02 November 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Hidden Henley

Hidden Henley

DURING the coronavirus pandemic, some people have found time to research their family tree.

This week’s picture is an epitaph in the form of a poem to Bridgit Parsons, who died in 1645. It reads:

Who reads the legends of the former ages,

St Bridgits praise may find in sundrie pages.

Popes, poets, painters have both power and skill

to canonize, praise, paint what saints they will.

Such vaine helps doth not Bridgit Parsons need,

Whose life and death proved her a saint indeed.

Then cease vaine teares, make noe futile complaint.

The earth hast lost, now heaven enjoyes this saint.

So there you have it, generous praise indeed. The epitaph can be found at Crowmarsh church.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33