Hidden Henley

Traders optimistic despite loss of Christmas festival
GORING’S independent traders are still hoping for ... [more]
Monday, 02 November 2020
DURING the coronavirus pandemic, some people have found time to research their family tree.
This week’s picture is an epitaph in the form of a poem to Bridgit Parsons, who died in 1645. It reads:
Who reads the legends of the former ages,
St Bridgits praise may find in sundrie pages.
Popes, poets, painters have both power and skill
to canonize, praise, paint what saints they will.
Such vaine helps doth not Bridgit Parsons need,
Whose life and death proved her a saint indeed.
Then cease vaine teares, make noe futile complaint.
The earth hast lost, now heaven enjoyes this saint.
So there you have it, generous praise indeed. The epitaph can be found at Crowmarsh church.
02 November 2020
More News:
Traders optimistic despite loss of Christmas festival
GORING’S independent traders are still hoping for ... [more]
Councillors want to see more for youngsters
GORING’S newest parish councillors say they want ... [more]
Hairdresser takes over his mother’s salon at age 22
A HAIRDRESSER has taken over his mother’s salon ... [more]
POLL: Have your say