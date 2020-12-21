Hidden Henley

IF you follow the footpath from St Peter and St Paul’s Church in Checkendon towards the equestrian centre, this figure dangling on a rope from a tree over a pond on the other side of the fence could take you by surprise.

Perhaps someone has a ghoulish sense of humour or it might be left over from Halloween.

It is easily visible from the path but seems to be in the grounds of Checkendon Court, a 16th century house which was rebuilt in the Twenties in Tudor style.

The estate itself dates back to 1030 when a religious order occupied the site. Some people believe that the area is visited by a spectral nun, so maybe this lifesize dummy is to ward off unwanted visits.