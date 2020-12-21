Hidden Henley

Children create replica of famous depiction of Jesus
Monday, 21 December 2020
IF you follow the footpath from St Peter and St Paul’s Church in Checkendon towards the equestrian centre, this figure dangling on a rope from a tree over a pond on the other side of the fence could take you by surprise.
Perhaps someone has a ghoulish sense of humour or it might be left over from Halloween.
It is easily visible from the path but seems to be in the grounds of Checkendon Court, a 16th century house which was rebuilt in the Twenties in Tudor style.
The estate itself dates back to 1030 when a religious order occupied the site. Some people believe that the area is visited by a spectral nun, so maybe this lifesize dummy is to ward off unwanted visits.
