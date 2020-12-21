Monday, 21 December 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Hidden Henley

Hidden Henley

IF you follow the footpath from St Peter and St Paul’s Church in Checkendon towards the equestrian centre, this figure dangling on a rope from a tree over a pond on the other side of the fence could take you by surprise.

Perhaps someone has a ghoulish sense of humour or it might be left over from Halloween.

It is easily visible from the path but seems to be in the grounds of Checkendon Court, a 16th century house which was rebuilt in the Twenties in Tudor style.

The estate itself dates back to 1030 when a religious order occupied the site. Some people believe that the area is visited by a spectral nun, so maybe this lifesize dummy is to ward off unwanted visits.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33