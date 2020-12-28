Hidden Henley

THIS decorative well, with a roof made from more than 50 horseshoes, is in the centre of Checkendon.

Anyone visiting for the first time will be struck by the abundance of horses and horse riding.

The well is located outside the Church of St Peter and St Paul Church, which has wall paintings in the apse which are more than 700 years old.

Closer viewing of the well reveals that it is in memory of Diana Princess of Wales.