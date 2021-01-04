Hidden Henley

OPPOSITE Greenlands, or Henley Business School, on the Henley-Marlow road is Dairy Lane, a no through road.

Here there are several buildings marked with the initials of W H Smith, the founder of the newsagents and booksellers.

As you walk up the lane, don’t be startled by what appear to be hanging irons dangling from a tree

In reality it’s nothing more ghoulish than probably an old branch support, probably left by some tree surgeons.