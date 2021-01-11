Monday, 11 January 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Hidden Henley

Hidden Henley

THE finish point of the Henley Royal Regatta races has featured here before but I have only recently spotted the embossed stone in my picture which marks the start — unless it is a recent installation.

Set into the grass right up close to the Thames alongside Temple Island, it gives the date when the organisation was formed in 1839, together with the course length of 2,112m.

It was placed there by the Copas family, who have been custodians of nearby Remenham Farm since 1977.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33