Hidden Henley

THE finish point of the Henley Royal Regatta races has featured here before but I have only recently spotted the embossed stone in my picture which marks the start — unless it is a recent installation.

Set into the grass right up close to the Thames alongside Temple Island, it gives the date when the organisation was formed in 1839, together with the course length of 2,112m.

It was placed there by the Copas family, who have been custodians of nearby Remenham Farm since 1977.