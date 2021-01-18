Monday, 18 January 2021

Hidden Henley

Hidden Henley

THIS is a Henley borough boundary marker from 1908 that is sunk into the ground so that just the top is visible.

Many people walk past the cast iron marker, but probably don’t notice it, as it is situated between the pavement and a house in Gillotts Lane, close to the Greys Road junction.

Does any reader know of more of these markers that have survived?

