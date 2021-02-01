Hidden Henley

THIS must be one of the most curious entrances to a private house. Lych Gate can be found in Peppard Lane, Henley.

But why did the occupiers so name it and build this eye-catching timber and tile lych gate?

These are usually found at the entrance to a churchyard and used to be the point in a funeral procession where the coffin was set down to await the clergyman’s arrival.

This gate has been decorated with ironwork with symbols, one of which appears to represent a hammer. Does anyone know any more about this?