Hidden Henley

Monday, 01 February 2021
THIS must be one of the most curious entrances to a private house. Lych Gate can be found in Peppard Lane, Henley.
But why did the occupiers so name it and build this eye-catching timber and tile lych gate?
These are usually found at the entrance to a churchyard and used to be the point in a funeral procession where the coffin was set down to await the clergyman’s arrival.
This gate has been decorated with ironwork with symbols, one of which appears to represent a hammer. Does anyone know any more about this?
