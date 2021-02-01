Monday, 01 February 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Hidden Henley

Hidden Henley

THIS must be one of the most curious entrances to a private house. Lych Gate can be found in Peppard Lane, Henley.

But why did the occupiers so name it and build this eye-catching timber and tile lych gate?

These are usually found at the entrance to a churchyard and used to be the point in a funeral procession where the coffin was set down to await the clergyman’s arrival.

This gate has been decorated with ironwork with symbols, one of which appears to represent a hammer. Does anyone know any more about this?

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33