Hidden Henley

HERE’S a summer scene from the tail end of Hennerton Backwater about half a mile upstream from Marsh Lock and accessible to canoes or very small boats.

This is where the backwater returns into the River Thames after starting near Camps Pool on the Henley side of Wargrave.

The post that can be seen used to hold a sign which said “Channel” with an arrow pointing to the right side of the river to guide boating traffic away.

In Jerome K Jerome’s Three Men in a Boat the epic journey was paused with a picnic on the banks of this backwater.

