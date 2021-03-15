Hidden Henley

THE old public byway that runs from the Highmoor side of Nettlebed through the woods to Bix has become difficult to use for wheeled vehicles, apart from a tractor.

But it’s a fine place for walking through the Chiltern countryside.

Walkers should be able to spot this old metal safe that was probably stolen and then dumped more than 30 years ago.

One end is missing, presumably blown out when the contents were stolen, and it is rusting away. I’ve tried hard to find out the circumstances of this incident but without success. Perhaps a reader can help?