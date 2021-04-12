Hidden Henley

THE old shelter opposite the church in Rotherfield Greys has a circular illustration of Queen Victoria and the inscription: “Erected by Sir Francis and Lady Stapleton in commemoration of the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee 1897”.

The area was recorded in the Domesday Book and has a long history with high status residents, especially the Greys, Knollyse and Stapleton families.

In 1514 the ownership was granted by Henry VIII to Robert and Lettice Knollys for the annual rent of one red rose paid to the king at midsummer.

More recently, one of Sir Francis’s ancestors, Thomas Stapleton, was part of Sir Francis Dashwood’s notorious Hell Fire Club which met at West Wycombe and Medmenham, previously featured in this column.