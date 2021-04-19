Hidden Henley

THIS refurbished former shop front in High Street, Wargrave, was once part of the half a dozen or so Jennings butcher’s shops around our area.

This had been an antiques shop until that closed fairly recently but the old shop sign has just been reinstated for what is now a domestic property.

The final Jennings shop in Caversham closed at the end of October, mainly due to the effects of the pandemic.

The branch in my picture probably dates to the middle of the last century and may even have been a small abattoir at one time. The meat hooks can still be seen to the right above another part of the building.