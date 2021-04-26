Monday, 26 April 2021

Hidden Henley

ANYONE passing the perimeter wall of Leander Club may notice the plaque in my picture.

It marks the opening of a new entrance to mark the 200th anniversary of the world famous rowing club in 2018.

The official opening was carried out by five-time Olympic champion Sir Steve Redgrave, who is now chairman of Henley Royal Regatta.

